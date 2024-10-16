European Commission Excludes X from Gatekeeper Status under EU’s Digital Markets Act

The European Commission has confirmed that X, Elon Musk’s social media platform, is not considered a “gatekeeper” under the EU’s landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA). This decision exempts the company from the additional compliance obligations imposed by the antitrust regulation aimed at large online platforms. According to EuroNews, the decision follows an investigation opened in May after X claimed that it was not a crucial intermediary between businesses and consumers.

The Digital Markets Act, which came into force in 2023, sets out strict regulations for major digital platforms deemed to hold significant power over the market. To qualify as a gatekeeper, a company must have at least 45 million end users and 10,000 business users in Europe, alongside an annual turnover of €7.5 billion across the continent for the last three financial years. Most importantly, they must act as a vital gateway between businesses and consumers, facilitating transactions and interactions.

While X met the thresholds in terms of user numbers and turnover, a European Commission spokesperson clarified that the platform does not play a substantial role in connecting business users with end consumers. As a result, it will not be subjected to the same obligations as other major tech players, per EuroNews.

Several digital giants, including Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Apple, Meta (Facebook’s parent company), Microsoft, and TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, have already been designated as gatekeepers. Booking.com is another significant platform listed under the DMA. These companies are required to meet specific standards aimed at fostering fair competition and protecting consumer choice. For instance, they cannot prioritize their own services over those of competitors or prevent users from uninstalling preinstalled software or apps.

Apple was the first company to face consequences under the new regulation. In June, the European Commission determined that its App Store violated the DMA by preventing third-party developers from informing users about purchasing options outside Apple’s ecosystem. This marked a significant enforcement move under the new legislation.

Several companies, including Apple, Meta, and ByteDance, have appealed their designation as gatekeepers. In July, European judges upheld the Commission’s decision to classify TikTok as a gatekeeper, though ByteDance has since escalated the matter to the Court of Justice of the European Union in a bid to overturn the ruling.

Gatekeepers that fail to comply with the DMA’s requirements face severe penalties. They could be fined up to 10% of their annual global revenue if they are found in breach of the rules, according to EuroNews. The Act is part of the EU’s broader effort to regulate Big Tech and ensure fair competition in digital markets.

For now, X remains outside the scope of these rules, offering the platform more flexibility in its operations compared to its competitors already designated under the DMA. However, the decision signals that the European Commission continues to keep a close eye on the dynamics between large platforms, businesses, and consumers across the digital economy.

Source: EuroNews