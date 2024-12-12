European Sites Criticize Google’s Compliance Efforts with DMA

More than 20 price comparison websites across Europe have raised concerns about Google’s proposed changes to its search results, claiming the revisions fail to meet the requirements of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The websites urged regulators to take decisive action against Google, a unit of Alphabet, citing ongoing non-compliance with EU rules, according to Reuters.

The DMA, introduced to prevent tech giants from prioritizing their own products and services on digital platforms, has been a focal point of discussions between Google and various stakeholders, including comparison sites, hotels, airlines, and retailers. For over a year, Google has been in talks to align its practices with the legislation. Last month, the company announced new measures, such as expanding and standardizing units that give users options between comparison sites and supplier websites.

One of the alternatives Google is exploring is a return to its “ten blue links” format, a layout popular in its early days. This simpler approach to search results is currently being tested in Germany, Belgium, and Estonia.

However, the coalition of price comparison websites—including Germany’s Idealo and billiger.de, France’s Le Guide, and others such as PriceRunner, Kelkoo, kieskeurig.nl, and trovaprezzi.it—has expressed frustration over Google’s handling of their feedback. In an open letter, the group accused Google of disregarding their input, stating, “Google has simply, repeatedly, ignored this feedback, and instead continued to iterate on the same non-compliant solution for months.”

Read more: Japan Adopts Ordinance to Regulate Tech Giants Apple and Google

The letter further claimed that Google’s actions demonstrate a deliberate avoidance of compliance. “If Google has not taken feedback into account after more than 100 events, it can only mean one thing: Google is wilfully not complying with the DMA,” they alleged.

When asked to comment, Google directed attention to a blog post published on November 26, which outlines the company’s efforts over the past year to align its practices with DMA regulations.

The group of websites has called on the European Commission to escalate its proceedings against Google. They emphasized the need for urgent regulatory action, urging the imposition of fines and periodic penalty payments to compel compliance. “The Commission has opened proceedings against Google for non-compliance. It must proceed with such proceedings, issue preliminary findings, and impose fines on Google, including periodic penalty payments, to force Google to finally listen and comply,” they stated.

Source: Reuters