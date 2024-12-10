Japan Adopts Ordinance to Regulate Tech Giants Apple and Google

Japan has taken a decisive step toward regulating big tech companies with the adoption of a new ordinance aimed at curbing monopolistic practices. According to Nippon, the ordinance, approved on Tuesday, applies to tech giants boasting over 40 million monthly users within the country.

Set to come into effect on December 19, the measure will be enforced under a law passed by Japan’s Diet in June. This legislation aims to foster fair competition in areas dominated by technology behemoths, including smartphone apps, operating systems, web browsers, and search engines.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) will identify companies that meet the specified criteria following their official notifications. Per Nippon, U.S. firms Apple Inc. and Google LLC are expected to be subject to the new regulations due to their significant market presence in Japan.

The law prohibits actions that stifle new competitors or unfairly prioritize a company’s own services, such as giving preferential treatment within app stores or search results. It also seeks to establish a fairer playing field for smaller developers and businesses to thrive in Japan’s digital marketplace.

While the ordinance will take effect this month, the complete implementation of the law is scheduled for December 2025. Additional regulatory details are anticipated to be decided during this period, according to Nippon.

The move aligns with Japan’s broader efforts to ensure fair competition and mitigate the potential overreach of dominant global big tech firms.

