Ex-Senator Sinema to Advise on Regulatory Issues at Hogan Lovells

Former U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has joined global law firm Hogan Lovells as a senior adviser in its global regulatory and intellectual property practice group, the firm announced on Monday.

Sinema, an attorney who previously served as an independent senator after leaving the Democratic Party, will work from the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. Alongside her, Daniel Winkler, who previously served as an adviser in her Senate office, has also joined the firm.

According to Reuters, Sinema stated that her new role will focus on assisting clients in navigating regulatory and legislative challenges in industries such as artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and digital assets. Her experience in crafting bipartisan legislation, she suggested, will be an asset to clients seeking to operate within the evolving legal landscape.

Earlier this year, Sinema joined the global advisory council of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, a move that aligns with her continued interest in digital asset regulation. Hogan Lovells has represented Coinbase in the past, including in litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court. However, the firm declined to comment on whether the crypto exchange remains a current client.

Per Reuters, Sinema made it clear that she will not register as a lobbyist in her new position. Hogan Lovells, which has a legal team of more than 2,800 lawyers worldwide, recently reported a 9% increase in revenue for 2024, reaching $2.96 billion. The firm’s government relations and public affairs sector, which falls under the broader regulatory group, includes former Republican Senator Norm Coleman of Minnesota.

Sinema’s tenure in the Senate was marked by her independent approach to politics. Elected as a Democrat in 2018, she became known for her willingness to negotiate across party lines, playing a crucial role in passing President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill in 2021. However, her opposition to key Democratic initiatives, often alongside former Senator Joe Manchin, strained her relationships within the party. In December 2022, she formally changed her affiliation to independent.

Speaking to Reuters, Sinema highlighted Hogan Lovells’ “excellent reputation of being bipartisan,” a factor she said influenced her decision to join the firm.

Source: Reuters