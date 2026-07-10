Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence Expands Cybersecurity, Federal Oversight

By: Aria Austin & Daniel J. Barsky (Holland & Knight)
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
In this insight piece for Holland & Knight, authors Aria Austin & Daniel J. Barsky examine the White House’s June 2, 2026 executive order, Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security, which establishes a voluntary framework allowing developers of certain advanced AI models to provide the federal government with pre-release access for cybersecurity and national security assessments. The order also directs federal agencies to strengthen cyber defenses and expand coordination around AI-related security risks, marking a shift in the Trump Administration’s AI agenda from deregulation toward national security oversight.
The authors explain that the executive order prioritizes AI-enabled cybersecurity across the federal government through several new initiatives. These include expanding federal cyber defense capabilities, creating an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse to facilitate collaboration between government, industry and critical infrastructure operators, strengthening the federal AI and cybersecurity workforce, and developing a classified process for identifying “covered frontier models” that may warrant additional government attention.
A central feature of the order is a voluntary pre-release engagement process through which developers of designated frontier AI models may provide federal agencies with up to 30 days of access for cybersecurity testing and secure deployment discussions. At the same time, the order explicitly rejects mandatory licensing, permitting or preclearance requirements for AI development, while directing the Department of Justice to prioritize enforcement against AI-enabled cybercrime.
The authors note that AI developers should prepare for greater interaction with national security agencies, even though participation remains voluntary. Companies are encouraged to review their cybersecurity testing and model evaluation practices, while critical infrastructure operators should monitor the development of the new AI cybersecurity clearinghouse. Although the current framework is voluntary, the authors suggest it may serve as the foundation for broader federal regulation of advanced AI systems in the future…
CONTINUE READING…
Federal Court Narrows Turkey Price-Fixing Lawsuit, Clears Perdue and Foster Farms
Jul 9, 2026 by
CPI
Italy Penalizes Character.AI Owner Over Child Safety and Privacy Controls
Jul 9, 2026 by
CPI
State AGs Prepare Antitrust Complaint Against Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery
Jul 9, 2026 by
CPI
Latham & Watkins Expands Brussels Antitrust Practice
Jul 9, 2026 by
CPI
EU Makes SAP Antitrust Commitments Binding in ERP Support Case
Jul 9, 2026 by
CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – Due Process
Jul 7, 2026 by
CPI
The Hart‑Scott‑Rodino Act at Fifty: Procedure, Thresholds, Serial Acquisitions, and Industry Dynamics
Jul 7, 2026 by
Ginger Zhe Jin, Mario Leccese, Daniel Sokol, Liad Wagman & Mengyi Zhong
Due Process In Competition Cases: Reflections As Of 2026
Jul 7, 2026 by
Ian Forrester & Pablo Trevisan
When Referees Become Reformers: Due Process and Constitutional Considerations in Competition Market Investigations
Jul 7, 2026 by
John Taladay & Christine Ryu-Naya
Procedural Fairness in Antitrust Enforcement: A Comparative Analysis
Jul 7, 2026 by
J. Mark Gidley & Daniel Sokol