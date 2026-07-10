Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence Expands Cybersecurity, Federal Oversight

By: Aria Austin & Daniel J. Barsky (Holland & Knight)

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In this insight piece for Holland & Knight, authors Aria Austin & Daniel J. Barsky examine the White House’s June 2, 2026 executive order, Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security, which establishes a voluntary framework allowing developers of certain advanced AI models to provide the federal government with pre-release access for cybersecurity and national security assessments. The order also directs federal agencies to strengthen cyber defenses and expand coordination around AI-related security risks, marking a shift in the Trump Administration’s AI agenda from deregulation toward national security oversight.

The authors explain that the executive order prioritizes AI-enabled cybersecurity across the federal government through several new initiatives. These include expanding federal cyber defense capabilities, creating an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse to facilitate collaboration between government, industry and critical infrastructure operators, strengthening the federal AI and cybersecurity workforce, and developing a classified process for identifying “covered frontier models” that may warrant additional government attention.

A central feature of the order is a voluntary pre-release engagement process through which developers of designated frontier AI models may provide federal agencies with up to 30 days of access for cybersecurity testing and secure deployment discussions. At the same time, the order explicitly rejects mandatory licensing, permitting or preclearance requirements for AI development, while directing the Department of Justice to prioritize enforcement against AI-enabled cybercrime.

The authors note that AI developers should prepare for greater interaction with national security agencies, even though participation remains voluntary. Companies are encouraged to review their cybersecurity testing and model evaluation practices, while critical infrastructure operators should monitor the development of the new AI cybersecurity clearinghouse. Although the current framework is voluntary, the authors suggest it may serve as the foundation for broader federal regulation of advanced AI systems in the future…

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