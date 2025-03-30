Executive Pleads Guilty to Antitrust Violations in Wildfire Services Case

An Idaho businessman has admitted to engaging in antitrust violations and wire fraud related to government contracts for wildfire services. According to KMTV, Kris Bird, 62, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a seven-count indictment that included charges of bid rigging, territory allocation, and wire fraud over an eight-year period.

Bird, who owned a contractor company providing fuel truck services to firefighters working under the U.S. Forest Service, conspired with fellow contractor Ike Tomlinson, 61, to manipulate the bidding process. Per KMTV, from March 2015 to March 2023, the two men worked together to rig bids and allocate service areas for dispatch centers in the U.S. Forest Service’s Great Basin region. Additionally, Bird admitted to committing five instances of wire fraud and agreed to the indictment’s forfeiture allegations.

“Citizens and Idaho businesses must have access to fair competition for government contracts,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott for the District of Idaho, stressing the importance of maintaining integrity in public sector procurement. “The guilty pleas in this case help ensure equal opportunities for all Idaho businesses and protect taxpayers from paying inflated contract prices.”

The U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division emphasized the impact of Bird’s actions on vital, taxpayer-funded wildfire services. Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater stated that the extensive investigation conducted by the Antitrust Division’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force left Bird with little alternative but to enter a guilty plea. “The Justice Department will not treat bid rigging as business as usual,” Slater added.

According to KMTV, Bird’s actions violated the Sherman Antitrust Act, which carries severe penalties, including up to 10 years in prison and fines of $1 million for individuals or $100 million for corporations. The wire fraud charges could result in a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The Justice Department has not disclosed what sentence prosecutors may seek for Bird, and both he and Tomlinson are scheduled for sentencing in June 2025.

Several agencies, including the FBI, the Antitrust Division’s San Francisco Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho, contributed to the investigation. Assistant Inspector General for Investigations James Adams of the General Services Administration’s Office of Inspector General affirmed the government’s commitment to tackling fraud in federal contracting, stating, “We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to fight fraud in federal contracting.”

