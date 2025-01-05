Fitzgerald to Lead House Subcommittee on Regulatory Reform and Antitrust

US Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, will take on a significant leadership role in the 119th Congress after being appointed chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust. The announcement, made Tuesday, highlights Fitzgerald’s continued influence in shaping key legislative priorities related to regulatory and antitrust policies.

The subcommittee, which Fitzgerald will now oversee, plays a critical role in managing various legal and economic issues. According to a statement, the panel’s jurisdiction includes bankruptcy and commercial law, the appointment of bankruptcy judges, administrative law, state taxation that impacts interstate commerce, and oversight of interstate compacts. Additionally, the subcommittee is responsible for addressing antitrust matters, with other tasks assigned by the full committee chairman as needed.

Rep. Fitzgerald, who has represented Wisconsin’s 5th District since 2021, brings experience from his previous four years on the Judiciary Committee to his new role. His work on the committee has focused on maintaining fair competition in the U.S. economy and preventing foreign state-owned enterprises from negatively affecting domestic markets. According to a news release, he has also been active in opposing the use of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria in antitrust enforcement, an issue that has drawn significant attention from lawmakers.

The appointment was made by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who currently chairs the House Judiciary Committee. Fitzgerald’s new position is expected to provide him with a platform to further influence policies on regulatory reform and competition laws.

Per the release, Fitzgerald’s focus as chairman will likely include efforts to ensure that regulatory policies protect consumers and promote economic stability. The subcommittee’s scope covers several areas that could see legislative scrutiny, including bankruptcy proceedings and the enforcement of antitrust laws to prevent monopolistic practices.

Source: GM Today