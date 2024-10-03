Former DOJ Antitrust Chief Megan Lewis Joins McGuireWoods as Partner

Megan S. Lewis, a former Assistant Chief of the Washington Criminal Section of the Antitrust Division at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), has joined McGuireWoods as a partner in their Washington, D.C. office. According to a statement, Lewis will leverage her extensive experience in government and private practice to advise clients on antitrust matters, including internal and government investigations, litigation, and compliance.

During her time at the DOJ, Lewis managed trial attorneys and supervised complex antitrust investigations across a broad range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, financial services, employment practices, and government contracting. She also played a key role in overseeing criminal antitrust litigation and investigations, making her a valuable asset to McGuireWoods.

Per a statement from the firm, Lewis will provide counsel on follow-on civil litigation and antitrust compliance, bringing with her a decade of experience in leading major antitrust cases, both domestically and internationally. She spent six years as an assistant chief in the Antitrust Division before moving to McGuireWoods. Additionally, she had been detailed to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General and the Office of Legislative Affairs, where she handled responses to congressional oversight requests and helped prepare DOJ leadership for public testimony before Congress.

Before joining the DOJ in 2014, Lewis worked in private practice for seven years, where she advised clients on antitrust issues and complex commercial litigation. Her blend of experience in both sectors will be instrumental in assisting McGuireWoods’ clients as they navigate potential antitrust exposure and develop risk mitigation strategies.

“Meg’s background in government service and private practice gives her the insight and credibility to help clients assess their antitrust exposure, navigate litigation challenges, and develop sound compliance programs to minimize risk,” said Noreen Kelly, the firm’s deputy managing partner for litigation, in a statement.

Jason Cowley, chair of the firm’s Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department, emphasized the value of Lewis’ expertise, stating, “Meg’s leadership, working relationships, and in-depth knowledge of DOJ’s approach to antitrust criminal enforcement are enormous assets for our team and our clients.”

Holden Brooks, co-leader of McGuireWoods’ antitrust practice group, added that Lewis’ addition strengthens the firm’s capabilities in Washington, D.C., and on a national scale. “She is highly respected in the antitrust bar and is a sought-after speaker and presenter on domestic and international antitrust and competition issues,” Brooks said.

McGuireWoods’ antitrust practice advises clients globally on a variety of issues, including antitrust litigation, business counseling, and government investigations.