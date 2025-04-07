Former Villanova Star Files Lawsuit Challenging NCAA NIL Rules

Kris Jenkins, the former Villanova basketball star immortalized by his game-winning three-pointer in the 2016 NCAA championship, has filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA, claiming the organization unlawfully restricted the compensation he was entitled to for the use of his name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Filed April 5 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the suit accuses the NCAA and several major athletic conferences — including the Big East and Big Ten — of participating in a coordinated effort to suppress NIL earnings for Division I athletes, according to Bloomberg.

Jenkins’ legal action emerges just as the NCAA and plaintiffs in related antitrust litigation are seeking final approval of a landmark $2.8 billion settlement. That agreement aims to resolve a trio of antitrust cases brought by current and former athletes, but Jenkins is among those who opted out in favor of individual litigation. Per Bloomberg, he is part of a growing contingent challenging the NCAA’s historical control over student-athlete compensation.

The lawsuit highlights how Jenkins’ buzzer-beater in the 2016 national championship against North Carolina remains one of the most iconic moments in college basketball history. It notes the continued monetization of the play through official NCAA channels, such as its March Madness YouTube page and website, yet claims Jenkins himself has never been compensated for its commercial use.

According to the complaint, Jenkins was also required to attend numerous autograph signings for fans, donors, and collectors without being allowed to profit from his own signature — an arrangement the lawsuit characterizes as exploitative. “Anyone who wanted to earn money on Mr. Jenkins’ autograph could do so; except for Mr. Jenkins himself,” the filing states.

Jenkins is seeking an unspecified amount in damages and a court declaration that would prevent the NCAA from enforcing any rules that limit NIL-related compensation from schools, conferences, or third-party entities.

The NCAA has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The case, titled Jenkins v. NCAA, comes as the men’s basketball national title game between Florida and Houston is set to take place, a reminder of the massive viewership and revenue college sports continue to generate. Jenkins is represented by attorney Kevin Thomas Duffy Jr. of Greenwich, Connecticut.

Source: Bloomberg