France Raids Landscaping Firms in Competition Probe

French competition authorities have stepped up scrutiny of the country’s landscaping industry, carrying out unannounced searches of several companies as investigators examine possible violations of antitrust rules.
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The inspections involved the collection of documents from businesses operating in landscaping services, according to a report by Global Banking & Finance Review, which cited France’s competition authority. The regulator has not publicly identified the companies involved.
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The operation is part of an inquiry into suspected practices that may have restricted competition within the sector, according to the publication. Details about the specific conduct being investigated, including whether authorities are examining coordination among competitors or other potential infringements, were not disclosed.
The regulator also cautioned against interpreting the searches as evidence that the businesses broke the law. Such inspections are an evidence-gathering measure, and any conclusion about whether competition rules were breached would follow a subsequent examination of the material obtained, according to the Global Banking & Finance Review report.
Read more: French Telecom Giants’ €20.35 Billion SFR Breakup Faces Lengthy Antitrust Review
The investigation adds landscaping services to the industries facing scrutiny from French competition officials. The use of surprise inspections can allow investigators to secure records and other material relevant to a suspected infringement before determining whether there are grounds for further enforcement action.
Neither the number of businesses searched nor their identities were disclosed in the report. No finding of wrongdoing has been announced.
Source: Global Banking
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