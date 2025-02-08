French Prosecutors Open Investigation into X’s Algorithmic Bias

French prosecutors have initiated an investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, over allegations of algorithmic bias, just days before a high-profile AI summit is set to take place in Paris. The investigation was sparked following a formal complaint filed by French lawmaker Eric Bothorel, according to Reuters.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the probe on Friday, revealing that it was prompted by concerns raised on January 12. Bothorel, a centrist member of the French parliament, alleged that X’s algorithms could be distorting the operation of its automated data processing system. The lawmaker shared his concerns publicly on X, where he explained that he had contacted the J3 cybercrime unit within the Paris prosecutors’ office to request an inquiry into the potential biases embedded within the platform’s algorithms.

In an email to Reuters, the Paris public prosecutor’s office stated that the J3 cybercrime unit, which specializes in technology-related crimes, is currently analyzing the issue and conducting preliminary technical checks. Bothorel reiterated on X that his formal complaint had been submitted on January 12.

This move comes just before an AI summit in Paris, which will see global leaders like U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. Executives from major tech companies, including Alphabet and Microsoft, are also expected at the event, highlighting the increasing significance of AI discussions.

The J3 unit is no stranger to high-profile tech investigations. Last year, the same unit led an inquiry into Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, who was briefly arrested upon arrival at a Paris airport. Though Durov denied any wrongdoing, Telegram announced its commitment to cooperating more closely with law enforcement to combat illegal content on the platform. The J3 unit has earned a reputation for using robust legal measures to hold large tech platforms accountable.

In addition to this new investigation, X has faced previous legal challenges. In 2023, the platform was temporarily blocked in Brazil for failing to curb the spread of misinformation. The platform complied with a Supreme Court order, allowing it to resume operations in the country after more than a month.

Source: Reuters