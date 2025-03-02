French Regulators Investigate Apple’s App Tracking Transparency for Antitrust Violations

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) tool is under scrutiny in France as competition regulators examine whether it violates antitrust laws, potentially disadvantaging digital advertisers and mobile gaming publishers. According to Yahoo News, authorities are set to determine in the coming weeks whether Apple could face fines or be required to modify or halt the function in the country.

ATT, introduced in 2021, mandates that apps obtain user consent before tracking data for advertising purposes. Regulators are assessing whether Apple gains an unfair advantage by driving up advertising costs on its platform while keeping its own ad operations largely unaffected. Per Yahoo News, digital marketing firms and gaming companies argue that this undermines competition in the mobile advertising sector.

Apple has defended its approach, emphasizing that the tool enhances transparency and gives users greater control over their data, thereby strengthening privacy protections. However, critics assert that the case underscores a broader debate between consumer privacy rights and fair market competition, as ATT restricts third-party advertising while leaving Apple’s own advertising services relatively unchanged.

The tech giant also faces regulatory hurdles in the United Kingdom, where authorities have mandated that Apple create a backdoor for iCloud access. Rather than complying, Apple has opted to remove its Advanced Data Protection feature from the UK market, restricting access for new users and prompting existing ones to disable it. According to Yahoo News, Apple maintains that this security feature ensures only users can access their data, reinforcing privacy safeguards.

The UK’s stance has sparked global backlash. Critics, including U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, have condemned the requirement as an overreach, warning of the implications for consumer privacy and government surveillance.

Apple’s legal challenges in both France and the UK could set significant precedents for how regulatory bodies across Europe and beyond address the balance between consumer protection and market competition.

Source: Yahoo News