French Watchdog Approves Carrefour’s Expansion, Orders Store Sell-Off

France’s supermarket giant Carrefour has received approval from the country’s antitrust authority to acquire the French business of Belgian retailer Louis Delhaize. However, the clearance comes with a key condition: Carrefour must sell eight stores to competitors, according to Reuters.

Per Reuters, Carrefour announced in a separate statement that it will initiate discussions with potential buyers to offload five hypermarkets and three supermarkets, which together generate sales exceeding 300 million euros. The company aims to complete these divestments by the end of 2025.

The acquisition deal grants Carrefour control over the Cora and Match store chains in France, as well as the Provera purchasing unit. Carrefour has reaffirmed its ambition to achieve synergies amounting to 130 million euros from the transaction by 2027.

Related: Grocery Giant Ahold Delhaize’s Cyber Incident Signals Wider Digital Achilles’ Heel

According to Reuters, this strategic move strengthens Carrefour’s footprint in France’s highly competitive retail landscape, further consolidating its market position while meeting regulatory requirements.

Source: Reuters