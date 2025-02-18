FTC Appoints Jake Denton as Chief Technology Officer

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has appointed Jake Denton as its new chief technology officer, replacing Stephanie Nguyen, who held the position since 2022. Denton, a former researcher at the Heritage Foundation, steps into the role at a critical juncture as the agency grapples with the evolving landscape of emerging technologies.

According to a statement from the FTC, Denton’s appointment comes as the commission transitions under the leadership of its new chairman, Andrew Ferguson. Ferguson, who took over the chairmanship recently, has made his concerns about the growing dominance of Big Tech known, though he has also cautioned against overregulation that could stifle innovation within the United States.

The role of chief technology officer at the FTC was created during the Obama administration to provide expertise on emerging technology issues, ensuring the commission can address challenges as technology continues to evolve rapidly. Denton’s tenure comes at a time when tech regulations and antitrust actions are expected to take center stage.

Denton, who has been a vocal advocate for artificial intelligence (AI legislation), has urged a stronger US role in shaping global AI policy. His previous work with the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which envisions conservative policies for a potential future Trump administration, has laid out proposals on antitrust enforcement that align with right-leaning priorities. Some of these suggestions have even raised questions about the necessity of the FTC itself, reflecting a broader debate about the role of government in regulating tech giants.

The FTC, under Ferguson’s leadership, is also preparing for a high-stakes antitrust trial against Meta scheduled for April, while pursuing ongoing investigations into other major tech companies, including Amazon. These actions are part of the commission’s broader strategy to tackle concerns over market concentration and consumer protection in the digital age.

Per a statement from the FTC, the exact direction of ongoing investigations, including the inquiry into Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, remains unclear. However, it is expected that these cases will play a crucial role in shaping future regulatory approaches to Big Tech.

As Ferguson’s leadership continues to take shape, his stance on the regulatory balance between fostering innovation and protecting competition remains a focal point.

Source: Dig Watch