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StubHub to Pay $10 Million to Settle FTC Ticket Pricing Case

By  |  April 9, 2026

StubHub Holdings Inc. has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve allegations brought by the Federal Trade Commission that it failed to properly disclose the full cost of tickets to consumers.
According to Bloomberg, the proposed settlement was filed Thursday in federal court in New York. Regulators said the company did not include mandatory fees and additional charges in the initial ticket price display, instead revealing them only at the final checkout stage.
Per Bloomberg, the FTC’s complaint centered on rules introduced in May 2025 requiring ticket sellers to adopt “all-in pricing,” meaning the total cost — including fees — must be shown upfront. The agency alleged that StubHub did not fully comply with these requirements during a brief period after the rule took effect.

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    Related: DC Attorney General Sues StubHub Over Hidden Junk Fees

    In a statement, FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson said StubHub chose to “slow-walk compliance” with the agency’s pricing rule between May 12 and May 15 last year so it would not apply to the release of tickets for the National Football League’s 2025 season. According to Bloomberg, he added that the $10 million payment will be used to refund customers who purchased tickets during that three-day window.
    StubHub said the agreement addresses a limited set of transactions from May 2025, noting that some listings during that period did not display fees in the initial ticket price.

    Source: Bloomberg