StubHub to Pay $10 Million to Settle FTC Ticket Pricing Case

StubHub Holdings Inc. has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve allegations brought by the Federal Trade Commission that it failed to properly disclose the full cost of tickets to consumers.

According to Bloomberg, the proposed settlement was filed Thursday in federal court in New York. Regulators said the company did not include mandatory fees and additional charges in the initial ticket price display, instead revealing them only at the final checkout stage.

Per Bloomberg, the FTC’s complaint centered on rules introduced in May 2025 requiring ticket sellers to adopt “all-in pricing,” meaning the total cost — including fees — must be shown upfront. The agency alleged that StubHub did not fully comply with these requirements during a brief period after the rule took effect.

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