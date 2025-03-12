FTC Moves Forward with Microsoft Antitrust Probe

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is pressing ahead with an antitrust investigation into Microsoft, a probe that was initially launched in the final days of the Biden administration, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to Bloomberg, FTC officials have recently been in discussions with various companies and industry groups to collect information as part of their investigation. The agency is reportedly examining Microsoft’s software licensing practices and its cloud computing business to determine whether the company is leveraging its market power in ways that could stifle competition.

The probe was approved by then-FTC Chair Lina Khan before her departure. After President Donald Trump took office in January, Andrew Ferguson was appointed as the new chair.

According to Bloomberg, the FTC has requested details from Microsoft regarding its data centers, challenges in securing sufficient computing resources to meet demand, and upcoming licensing changes set to take effect later this year. The report also highlights that regulators are scrutinizing Microsoft’s decision to scale back funding for its own artificial intelligence projects following its high-profile partnership with OpenAI.

Related: UK Watchdog Ends Probe into Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership

In addition to cloud computing and AI, the FTC is reportedly examining Microsoft’s cybersecurity practices and other technology-related business strategies. Neither Microsoft nor the FTC immediately responded to a request for comment from Reuters.

This investigation adds to growing regulatory scrutiny of major tech firms, with policymakers increasingly focused on competition in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and software markets. Andrew Ferguson, who took over as FTC chair after President Donald Trump assumed office in January, now oversees the probe as it progresses.

Source: Bloomberg