FTC Seeks Public Input on Alleged Censoring by Big Tech

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is seeking public input on the content moderation policies of major technology platforms, a move that could signal increased regulatory scrutiny of companies accused of censorship. According to Reuters, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson announced on Thursday that the agency is gathering information on how these platforms handle content restrictions and user bans, questioning whether such actions might be unlawful.

Per Reuters, Ferguson characterized what he termed “Big Tech censorship” as both “un-American” and “potentially illegal.” The FTC is encouraging members of the public to submit comments on the issue, with a deadline of May 21 for online submissions. The agency’s inquiry extends beyond social media to a broad range of technology platforms, including video and photo-sharing services, ride-sharing apps, and online communication tools.

The investigation follows Republican-led concerns that social media companies have unfairly targeted conservative viewpoints. As Reuters reports, House Republicans previously examined allegations that the Biden administration improperly pressured platforms to remove content related to COVID-19 and Hunter Biden’s laptop. Some GOP-led states have also enacted laws designed to prevent companies from limiting specific types of speech.

Ferguson had previously expressed the view that tech companies may have misled users about their content moderation policies, potentially violating consumer protection laws. Additionally, the FTC is investigating whether advertising boycotts of certain platforms, such as Elon Musk’s X, could indicate anti-competitive behavior, Reuters noted.

The issue of content moderation remains a contentious topic, particularly following former President Donald Trump’s bans from Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. While Trump has since been reinstated on these platforms, debates over free speech, misinformation, and platform accountability persist.

The FTC’s request for public comment could pave the way for a formal investigation into tech companies’ policies. The agency has signaled that unclear or inconsistent content moderation rules could violate laws against deceptive business practices. As Reuters highlighted, the FTC is specifically interested in hearing how users may have been harmed by restrictions on their ability to express their views online.

With the tech industry facing heightened scrutiny, the outcome of this inquiry could have significant implications for platform policies and regulatory oversight in the future.

Source: Reuters