Germany’s Antitrust Chief: EU-US Tech Policy Divide Is Mostly Rhetoric

The head of Germany’s antitrust authority, Andreas Mundt, sought to dispel fears of an escalating regulatory divide between Europe and the United States, suggesting that recent tensions are more about public messaging than actual policy differences.

Speaking at a conference hosted by ECA Economics, Mundt noted that despite growing concerns about a potential split in how the EU and U.S. handle Big Tech oversight, the two sides are closer in their regulatory approaches than some may believe. According to a statement from Mundt, the perceived divergence has been exaggerated by political discourse and market speculation.

“There may be a lot of noise, but when it comes to the essence of competition policy, the difference isn’t as stark as it’s made out to be,” said Mundt, who emphasized that both the Biden and Trump administrations showed a level of consistency in their treatment of tech monopolies. Per Yahoo Finance, Mundt highlighted that feedback from industry stakeholders and recent conferences indicates much of the divergence appears to be performative rather than policy-based.

This comes amid rising criticism from U.S. lawmakers regarding EU actions against American tech giants. Washington has voiced frustration over what it perceives as disproportionately harsh treatment of U.S.-based firms under European digital market rules. These critiques have intensified following hefty fines and compliance demands placed on companies like Apple, Meta, and Google.

Despite these political undercurrents, both U.S. and EU regulators continue to increase pressure on dominant digital platforms. In some cases, this has involved calls to dismantle major segments of business operations deemed anti-competitive. According to Yahoo Finance, Mundt’s remarks suggest that beneath the surface, regulators on both sides of the Atlantic remain aligned on core principles of market fairness and consumer protection.

Mundt also addressed calls from major European telecom firms pushing for a more relaxed stance on mergers, particularly their proposal to assess deals at a pan-European rather than national level. He pushed back on the idea, criticizing the feasibility of defining telecom markets on an EU-wide basis.

“I generally agree with the Draghi report but not in telecoms,” he said, referencing a report led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi that aims to improve European competitiveness. According to a statement from Mundt, the complexity of dealing with more than two dozen separate regulatory frameworks across EU member states makes the idea of a unified telecom market “completely artificial and fictional.”

Source: Yahoo Finance