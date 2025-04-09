Google Agrees to Competition Reforms in Automotive and Mapping Services

Google has agreed to legally binding commitments to address competition concerns raised by the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt). According to a statement from the authority, the commitments pertain to Google’s Automotive Services and the Google Maps Platform and are designed to increase market access for rival service providers.

The Bundeskartellamt announced that Google (Alphabet Inc., USA) will dismantle several practices deemed restrictive to competition, particularly in the automotive and mapping sectors. Per the statement, these measures will allow greater flexibility and choice for both consumers and industry stakeholders.

Changes to Google Automotive Services

Google Automotive Services (GAS) — which includes Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant — has become increasingly integral to the in-vehicle infotainment systems found in modern cars. Until now, automakers had to adopt GAS as a bundled package, limiting their ability to integrate alternative services.

Under the commitments offered, Google will begin offering each component of GAS as a standalone service, per the statement. This move enables vehicle manufacturers to mix and match digital services according to customer preference, opening the door to new collaborations between carmakers and alternative tech providers.

Additionally, Google has agreed to eliminate certain contractual clauses that, according to the Bundeskartellamt, nudged partners toward exclusive use of its services. These included incentives related to default settings and advertising revenue shares. The company will also ensure that its services can work in tandem with those of third-party providers by improving interoperability.

Reforms to Google Maps Platform

The regulator also addressed concerns regarding the Google Maps Platform, a dominant tool among logistics firms, delivery services, and mobility providers. According to the statement, businesses were previously restricted in combining Google’s mapping products with those from other suppliers, limiting flexibility and innovation.

With the new commitments, Google will remove clauses that inhibited the integration of its mapping services with competitors like HERE, Mapbox, or TomTom. Per the Bundeskartellamt, this will enable developers to merge Google’s mapping content with third-party platforms, such as OpenStreetMap, to create more customizable and cost-effective solutions.

Wider Market Impact

Though the commitments were made within the framework of German regulatory proceedings, their effect is expected to ripple across the European market. According to the Bundeskartellamt, because vehicle registration conditions are standardized within the EU, the automotive-related changes will apply to in-vehicle systems across the continent. The same applies to the Google Maps Platform commitments, which will affect all license holders with billing addresses in the European Economic Area.

The authority emphasized that these changes could encourage competition across multiple digital sectors, including navigation, local search, and voice-activated services, by reducing barriers for entry and innovation.

The Bundeskartellamt concluded the proceedings by formally declaring Google’s commitments binding through two official decisions.

Source: Bundeskartellamt