Google Faces DOJ’s Final Arguments in Antitrust Showdown Over Ad Tech

The U.S. Department of Justice concluded its antitrust case against Google on Monday, arguing that the tech giant illegally dominated the online advertising market. This marks the latest effort by federal prosecutors to hold the company accountable for alleged monopolistic practices. The closing statements followed a 15-day trial held in September, where the government sought to demonstrate Google’s control over ad servers, advertiser networks, and ad exchanges, which serve as critical intermediaries between buyers and sellers in digital advertising.

“Google rigged the rules of the road,” stated Aaron Teitelbaum, a lawyer for the Justice Department, during closing arguments. He urged U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema to find the company guilty of anticompetitive behavior and to impose meaningful remedies.

Google Denies Claims of Monopolistic Behavior

Google has consistently defended itself, arguing that prosecutors are misinterpreting antitrust laws to pressure the company into making changes that benefit competitors. According to The New York Times, the company maintained that the case focuses on historical actions taken while it was refining its advertising tools. Google further asserted that its innovations have benefited publishers, advertisers, and consumers.

Publishers Voice Challenges of Moving Away from Google

Throughout the trial, publishers testified about the challenges they faced in attempting to switch away from Google’s ad systems. According to The New York Times, several witnesses described Google’s ad network as essential for accessing substantial advertising demand. In one instance, a News Corp representative testified that the company would have lost an estimated $9 million in ad revenue in 2017 if it had moved away from Google’s platform.

These testimonies supported the government’s argument that Google had created a system in which publishers were effectively locked in, even when they were dissatisfied with the company’s offerings.

Potential Remedies if Google is Found Guilty

If Judge Brinkema rules in favor of the Justice Department, one potential remedy under consideration is requiring Google to divest its Google Ad Manager platform. This platform includes both the company’s publisher ad server and its ad exchange. Such a move would be similar to an earlier proposal from Google to sell its ad exchange in response to a European Union investigation. However, as Reuters reported in September, European publishers rejected the proposal as insufficient.

Financial Implications and Broader Context

Analysts suggest this case carries a smaller financial risk to Google compared to another high-profile antitrust case. In that instance, the Justice Department successfully argued that Google maintains an illegal monopoly in online search. Remedies in that case could include requiring the company to sell its Chrome browser.

The outcome of this ad tech trial could have significant implications for Google’s advertising business and the broader tech industry, signaling how far regulators are willing to go in curbing the influence of major technology firms. A decision is expected in the coming months.

Source: The New York Times