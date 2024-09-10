Google Loses Appeal Over $2.7 Billion EU Antitrust Fine

Alphabet’s Google faced another setback in its lengthy battle with European Union regulators, as it lost an appeal against a €2.42 billion ($2.7 billion) antitrust fine on Tuesday. This fine, originally imposed by the EU’s antitrust authority in 2017, is part of a broader effort by regulators to curb the tech giant’s dominance and ensure fair competition, particularly in the realm of online price comparison services.

According to Bloomberg, the European Commission levied the fine after concluding that Google used its dominant position in the search market to promote its own price comparison shopping service at the expense of smaller European competitors. By unfairly favoring its own services, regulators argued, Google hindered competition, violating EU antitrust laws.

Court Ruling Upholds Fine

The ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) represents a significant blow to Google’s efforts to overturn the fines. While acknowledging that having a dominant position is not inherently illegal under EU law, the judges stressed that exploiting this dominance to stifle competition is a violation. Per Bloomberg, the court clarified that any conduct that hinders competition and harms other businesses and consumers is strictly prohibited under EU regulations.

This decision upholds the findings of a lower tribunal, which had previously sided with the European Commission in 2021. Google had hoped to reverse that decision through its appeal to the CJEU, but the court’s verdict reinforces the original ruling.

A Decade of Antitrust Battles

The 2017 fine is just one of several substantial penalties that Google has faced in Europe. Over the past decade, the company has accumulated a staggering €8.25 billion in antitrust fines from the European Union. These penalties are part of a broader crackdown on the tech giant’s practices, which the EU sees as detrimental to fair market competition.

Google is currently awaiting judgments on two other high-profile cases involving its Android mobile operating system and its AdSense advertising service. According to Bloomberg, these cases could result in further penalties if the courts determine that Google engaged in anti-competitive behavior in those areas as well.

Future Challenges Ahead

The AdSense investigation targets Google’s advertising technology business, with regulators accusing the company of favoring its own advertising services over rivals. If found guilty, Google could be forced to sell off parts of its adtech division—a move that could have significant implications for its revenue model.

Per Bloomberg, the outcome of this case could mark a turning point in how global regulators address the power of tech giants like Google, especially when it comes to their influence over digital advertising markets.

