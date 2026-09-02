Google Play Antitrust US Settlement vs. the EU’s €4.1 Billion Fine: Litigation or Regulation – Which Actually Stops a Monopoly?

By: Luis Blanquez (The Antitrust Attorney/Bona Law)
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
In this piece for The Antitrust Attorney blog, author Luis Blanquez examines Google’s $700 million settlement resolving U.S. antitrust claims brought by a bipartisan coalition of states and Android users over the company’s control of the Play Store and in-app payments. The case centered on allegations that Google used its dominance in Android app distribution to maintain its Play Store monopoly and impose commissions of up to 30% on in-app transactions.
The article contrasts the U.S. litigation with Google’s separate antitrust battle in Europe. In the U.S., Epic Games secured a jury verdict finding that Google illegally monopolized relevant markets and unlawfully tied its billing system to the Play Store, leading to an injunction requiring greater openness to rival app stores and alternative payment systems. The states’ settlement, reached before Epic’s verdict, ultimately provided $630 million for consumer restitution and $70 million for the states, alongside time-limited conduct commitments.
Europe took a different and more permanent approach. The European Commission found that Google abused its dominant position through practices involving tying, anti-fragmentation agreements, and exclusive revenue-sharing arrangements. The European Court of Justice ultimately upheld the €4.125 billion fine in July 2026, creating an established infringement that could support follow-on damages claims. The EU has also moved beyond punishment toward prevention through the Digital Markets Act, which imposes ongoing obligations on designated gatekeepers concerning app stores, sideloading, steering, and default choices.
Blanquez argues that the key difference is between the U.S. model of adversarial litigation and Europe’s ex ante regulatory approach. Litigation provides concrete, case-specific findings and judicially tested remedies, but can take years and produce remedies that eventually expire. Regulation is more forward-looking and is already being applied to emerging issues such as AI interoperability and data access. For global platforms, the practical lesson is that these systems increasingly operate together: Google may pay for past conduct in the U.S., while Europe is already establishing the rules that will govern the next generation of platform competition…
CONTINUE READING…
A&O Shearman Bolsters Antitrust Practice With Former FTC Hire
Sep 2, 2026 by
CPI
Reddit Hit With Antitrust Counterclaims Over Google Data-Access Deal
Sep 2, 2026 by
CPI
New Jersey Takes Kalshi Sports-Betting Fight to US Supreme Court
Sep 2, 2026 by
CPI
Oracle Licensing Practices Draw EU Antitrust Scrutiny
Sep 2, 2026 by
CPI
US Widens Beef-Price Antitrust Inquiry to Walmart, Costco and Other Retailers
Sep 2, 2026 by
CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – State Attorneys General
Aug 27, 2026 by
CPI
CPI Talks… with Jonathan Skrmetti, Attorney General of Tennessee
Aug 27, 2026 by
Jonathan Skrmetti
What the Live Nation Jury Instructions Tell Us About California’s Unfair Competition Law
Aug 27, 2026 by
Henry Hauser, Brent Nakamura, Ashley Kaplan, Brian Wang & Cari Jeffries
From Backroom Deals to Public Scrutiny: The Tunney Act’s Past, Present, and Future
Aug 27, 2026 by
Christina M. Black & Ashley A. Locke
Understanding the Fragility of Economic Concentration Through the Principles of Ecology
Aug 27, 2026 by
Alexandra Spring