Google Play Antitrust US Settlement vs. the EU’s €4.1 Billion Fine: Litigation or Regulation – Which Actually Stops a Monopoly?

By: Luis Blanquez (The Antitrust Attorney/Bona Law)

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In this piece for The Antitrust Attorney blog, author Luis Blanquez examines Google’s $700 million settlement resolving U.S. antitrust claims brought by a bipartisan coalition of states and Android users over the company’s control of the Play Store and in-app payments. The case centered on allegations that Google used its dominance in Android app distribution to maintain its Play Store monopoly and impose commissions of up to 30% on in-app transactions.

The article contrasts the U.S. litigation with Google’s separate antitrust battle in Europe. In the U.S., Epic Games secured a jury verdict finding that Google illegally monopolized relevant markets and unlawfully tied its billing system to the Play Store, leading to an injunction requiring greater openness to rival app stores and alternative payment systems. The states’ settlement, reached before Epic’s verdict, ultimately provided $630 million for consumer restitution and $70 million for the states, alongside time-limited conduct commitments.

Europe took a different and more permanent approach. The European Commission found that Google abused its dominant position through practices involving tying, anti-fragmentation agreements, and exclusive revenue-sharing arrangements. The European Court of Justice ultimately upheld the €4.125 billion fine in July 2026, creating an established infringement that could support follow-on damages claims. The EU has also moved beyond punishment toward prevention through the Digital Markets Act, which imposes ongoing obligations on designated gatekeepers concerning app stores, sideloading, steering, and default choices.

Blanquez argues that the key difference is between the U.S. model of adversarial litigation and Europe’s ex ante regulatory approach. Litigation provides concrete, case-specific findings and judicially tested remedies, but can take years and produce remedies that eventually expire. Regulation is more forward-looking and is already being applied to emerging issues such as AI interoperability and data access. For global platforms, the practical lesson is that these systems increasingly operate together: Google may pay for past conduct in the U.S., while Europe is already establishing the rules that will govern the next generation of platform competition…

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