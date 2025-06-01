Google to Appeal US Search Monopoly Ruling

Google has announced plans to appeal a major antitrust ruling that found the tech company illegally monopolized the online search market, setting the stage for a protracted legal battle with potentially far-reaching consequences. The decision follows closing arguments in a high-profile case that has spanned years and raised significant questions about competition, consumer choice, and the future of AI-driven search technology.

According to Engadget, the trial stems from a 2020 lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), which accused Google of using unfair business practices to stifle competition in the search engine industry. Central to the case were allegations that Google leveraged exclusive agreements with device makers like Apple and Samsung to maintain its dominance as the default search engine—practices the DOJ argued harmed consumers and competitors alike.

In a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Google reaffirmed its intention to contest the ruling. “We will wait for the Court’s opinion,” the company stated. “And we still strongly believe the Court’s original decision was wrong, and look forward to our eventual appeal.” The company contends that the remedies proposed by the DOJ go too far, claiming they would ultimately “harm consumers.”

Among the DOJ’s proposed measures were requirements for Google to license its search engine technology more broadly, end default search agreements with major tech partners, and divest both the Chrome browser and the underlying open-source Chromium project. Per Reuters, Google has argued that such actions could compromise user privacy, empower well-funded rivals, and place sensitive data under government oversight.

Instead, Google proposed a more limited set of changes, including loosening its partnerships with device manufacturers and establishing a third-party oversight committee to ensure compliance with competition standards.

The case reached a critical turning point in August 2024, when U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google had indeed violated antitrust laws by maintaining a monopoly in the search market. Judge Mehta supported the DOJ’s claim that Google’s ownership of Chrome gave it an outsized advantage by funneling users directly into its own search ecosystem, further entrenching its market dominance.

The implications of the ruling extend beyond search and into the realm of artificial intelligence. According to Reuters, Google has warned that enforcement of the court’s decision could disrupt the competitive balance in AI, potentially enabling rival firms with advanced chatbots to gain market share. During the trial, OpenAI executive Nick Turley testified that his company would be interested in acquiring Chrome if it became available for sale—a development that could significantly reshape the AI and search landscape.

Source: Engadget