Google’s Antitrust Battles Could Take Years to Resolve, Says CEO Sundar Pichai

According to Fortune, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has acknowledged that the company’s antitrust disputes could drag on for many years, suggesting that they do not pose an immediate threat to Google’s operations. Speaking about the ongoing legal challenges, Pichai said, “It’s going to take time for it to play out. Where we think it really harms our ability to innovate on behalf of our users, we are going to be vigorous in defending ourselves.”

Google is currently embroiled in two separate antitrust cases initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice, which claims that the tech giant is unlawfully dominating the digital advertising market and online search. The trial concerning Google’s advertising practices commenced this month, while the company recently faced a defeat in the search-related case. Addressing the latter, Pichai noted, “We definitely disagree with the ruling, but it’s still in the middle of the remedies phase. And you know, we will appeal, and this process will likely take many years.”

Per Fortune, Pichai underscored how protracted legal appeals can be by referencing a recent victory in the European Union General Court, where Google successfully overturned a €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) antitrust fine. That process took over four years to conclude, reflecting the long timelines such legal disputes often involve.

In addition to addressing Google’s legal issues, Pichai used the opportunity to announce the creation of a $120 million ‘Global AI Opportunity Fund’. The initiative is designed to expand artificial intelligence (AI) education and training globally, with a particular focus on supporting local languages and collaborating with nonprofits and NGOs.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Pichai shared a story from his upbringing in Chennai, India. “Growing up with my family, the arrival of each new technology improved our lives in meaningful ways,” he said. “I didn’t have much access to one growing up. When I came to graduate school in the US, there were labs full of machines I could use anytime I wanted – it was mind-blowing.” This experience, he noted, highlights the importance of access to technology and education, a key focus of Google’s latest AI initiative.

