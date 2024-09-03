Greek Regulator Investigates Novartis for Alleged Unfair Practices

The Hellenic Competition Commission (HCC) has launched an investigation into allegations that pharmaceutical giant Novartis engaged in unethical practices to promote its eye disease treatment, Lucentis, over a nine-year period. The investigation focuses on claims that the company paid doctors and institutions to prescribe Lucentis, a costly medication used to treat age-related macular degeneration, a condition that can lead to blindness in elderly patients.

In a brief statement, the HCC revealed it is scrutinizing evidence suggesting Novartis offered various forms of compensation to physicians, including paying for travel to medical conferences and participation in studies. These incentives were allegedly provided to encourage the prescription of Lucentis, boosting the drug’s sales in Greece. Additionally, the regulator noted that Novartis made “donations” to doctors, further raising concerns about the influence exerted over medical professionals.

Moreover, the HCC is investigating accusations that Novartis disseminated defamatory claims against rival treatments in an effort to sway both healthcare providers and patients towards choosing Lucentis over alternative therapies. These alleged practices, which took place between 2009 and 2017, are said to have potentially caused harm to the country and its patients by limiting access to other effective medications.

