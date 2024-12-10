Hausfeld Strengthens Competition Practice with Key Freshfields Hire

Hausfeld, a leading claimant-focused law firm, has announced the hiring of antitrust specialist Daniel Hunt to its London office. Hunt, who will join the firm as a partner at the beginning of next year, brings over a decade of experience in competition law and antitrust litigation. This strategic addition comes as Hausfeld faces a surge in class action claims in the UK and EU.

Hunt departs Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer after a 13-year tenure, where he trained and qualified as a lawyer. Promoted to counsel in April 2023, Hunt has developed a practice that spans antitrust litigation and collective actions, key areas of focus for Hausfeld’s competition disputes team.

According to a statement from the firm, Hunt’s experience includes high-profile work on the Trucks cartel litigation and representing clients in the utilities and financial services sectors. He has defended allegations of anti-competitive behavior and navigated complex, multi-jurisdictional cartel claims.

Freshfields has been a prominent player in defending collective actions before the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), handling significant cases such as the Walter Merricks-led MasterCard class action. Per a statement, Hunt’s extensive CAT and EU court experience, including work on appellate and first-instance cases, is expected to bolster Hausfeld’s capabilities in regulatory investigations and mainstream antitrust litigation.

Scott Campbell, Hausfeld’s head of competition disputes, emphasized the strategic value of Hunt’s appointment. “Daniel’s impressive experience will further strengthen our capabilities in London, as we continue to seek redress for our clients through private actions for damages,” he said.

The addition of Hunt will expand Hausfeld’s competition disputes team to 12 partners and 43 lawyers in London, reflecting the firm’s continued growth in this area. His arrival follows that of veteran litigator Greg Lascelles, who joined from Covington & Burling earlier this year.

Hausfeld recently achieved a significant milestone with the certification of a £7 billion class action against Google, underscoring its position as a leader in collective actions. Campbell noted that the firm anticipates further growth in follow-on and stand-alone actions for damages, both in England and across major EU jurisdictions.

Source: Global Legal Post