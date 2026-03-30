Homebuyers’ Antitrust Case Against Top Brokerages Survives Key Court Challenge

A federal judge has ruled that several major U.S. real estate brokerages must face a lawsuit brought by homebuyers who allege the companies conspired to fix commission rates and inflate home prices.

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U.S. District Judge LaShonda Hunt in Chicago issued the decision on Tuesday, allowing most of the claims filed by 32 homebuyers to move forward, according to a statement in the ruling. The lawsuit targets prominent brokerages including Compass, eXp, Redfin, Weichert Realtors, and United Real Estate Group.

The plaintiffs, who are seeking class-action status on behalf of potentially thousands of buyers, argue that industry practices have led sellers to increase home prices in order to cover commission costs that buyers are effectively required to pay their agents. This arrangement, they claim, has driven up the overall cost of purchasing homes, per a statement outlining the allegations.

Judge Hunt determined that the plaintiffs had plausibly argued that the brokerages may have coordinated commission structures rather than independently adhering to industry standards, according to a statement in the court order. However, she also dismissed or narrowed certain antitrust claims brought under the laws of several states, including Florida, Missouri, and Tennessee.

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One of the named companies, Redfin, pushed back against the allegations. The company said in a statement that its business model is designed to reduce fees for consumers and described the claims as unfounded, stating there is “a complete disconnect” between its operations and the accusations in the lawsuit.

Read more: Eighth Circuit to Hear Appeal of Major Real Estate Antitrust Settlement

The other brokerages named in the case—Compass, eXp, Weichert Realtors, and United Real Estate Group—did not immediately respond to requests for comment, per a statement regarding outreach efforts. All of the companies have denied wrongdoing.

Attorneys representing the homebuyers also did not immediately issue a response following the ruling.

The case follows a broader wave of legal challenges targeting commission practices in the real estate industry. Earlier this year, Keller Williams agreed to pay $20 million to resolve similar claims in the same litigation and said it would cooperate with the plaintiffs, according to a statement at the time.

In related cases, the National Association of Realtors and several large brokerages have faced separate antitrust lawsuits filed by home sellers over commission fees. Many of those disputes have ended in settlements totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, though the trade group has denied any wrongdoing in those agreements, per a statement.

Source: Reuters