House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Tech Giants Over Foreign Censorship Concerns

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has issued subpoenas to eight major technology companies, including Alphabet, Meta, Apple, and X Corp, demanding information on their communications with foreign governments regarding content regulation.

The move, announced on Thursday, stems from concerns over potential foreign influence on lawful speech within the United States.

According to Reuters, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican, dispatched the subpoenas on Wednesday. The request also targets Amazon, Microsoft, Rumble, and TikTok. Jordan emphasized the need to understand whether and to what extent foreign governments have played a role in limiting Americans’ access to permissible speech.

Per Reuters, Jordan cited legislation in the United Kingdom and other European nations, along with a proposed law in Australia, that could compel U.S.-based platforms to remove content deemed harmful by foreign regulators.

The committee’s inquiry aims to determine whether such laws influence content policies in the United States.

A spokesperson for Microsoft confirmed the company is cooperating with the committee and is committed to engaging in good faith discussions. However, representatives from the other subpoenaed firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.

The subpoenas specifically seek details on how these companies comply with foreign laws, regulations, or judicial directives.

Source: Reuters