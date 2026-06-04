Immersive Franchise Experiences Create New Legal Questions for Hollywood IP Owners
As entertainment companies search for new ways to monetize valuable intellectual property, a rapidly growing category of immersive and spatial entertainment is forcing studios, lawyers and talent representatives to reconsider long-established assumptions about copyright, licensing and distribution rights. A recent analysis in LA Lawyer Magazine argues that increasingly sophisticated franchise adaptations are blurring the legal boundaries between exhibition, derivative works, live entertainment and interactive media.