India’s Antitrust Body Rejects Apple’s Plea to Halt Investigation Report

India’s Competition Commission (CCI) has rejected a request from Apple to pause an ongoing antitrust investigation, allowing the case to progress. According to a CCI internal order cited by Reuters, Apple sought to delay proceedings tied to allegations that the company violated competition laws.

The case, originating in 2021, involves claims that Apple misused its dominant position in the iOS app store market to the detriment of app developers, consumers, and alternative payment processors. Apple has denied these allegations, asserting its limited market presence in India compared to Android-powered devices. The CCI investigation, however, found evidence suggesting anti-competitive practices, according to the internal report reviewed by Reuters.

Confidentiality Breach and Reissued Reports

In August, Apple accused the CCI of mishandling confidential information, claiming that commercially sensitive details were disclosed to competitors, including Match Group, owner of the dating app Tinder. Following Apple’s objections, the regulator directed all parties to return the initial investigation reports and destroy any copies. Revised reports were subsequently issued.

However, in November, Apple alleged that the complainant in the case, Indian non-profit Together We Fight Society (TWFS), had not complied with the directive to destroy old reports. The company urged the CCI to take action against TWFS and delay the revised investigation report. The regulator dismissed Apple’s request, stating that withholding the report was “untenable,” per the internal order dated November 13.

Next Steps in the Case

The CCI has asked Apple to submit audited financial statements for the fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24, a step that could help the watchdog calculate potential monetary penalties. Senior officials at the CCI will review the revised investigation report and issue a final ruling.

Source: Reuters