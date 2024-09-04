Ireland Ends Legal Battle with X Over AI Data Use

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has officially concluded its legal proceedings against the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, following the company’s commitment to permanently restrict the use of personal data collected from European Union (EU) users for training its artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

According to Reuters, the DPC initiated court action in August, seeking to suspend or limit X’s processing of user data for the purpose of developing, training or refining its AI models. This move was prompted by concerns about the platform’s data handling practices, especially in light of the EU’s stringent data protection regulations. Given that many major U.S. tech companies have their EU headquarters in Ireland, the DPC acts as the primary regulatory authority for these firms within the bloc.

In response to the DPC’s legal challenge, X assured that data collected from EU users between May 7 and August 1 would not be utilized for AI training until the court had issued a decision on the matter. A lawyer representing the company stated this during the proceedings, indicating X’s willingness to cooperate with regulatory oversight.

Per Reuters, the DPC announced that it had agreed to end the proceedings after X confirmed its commitment to permanently adhere to the terms of the agreement. This resolution ensures that the social media platform will not use personal data from EU users for AI development unless it complies with the established data protection guidelines.

In a statement, the DPC emphasized the importance of this development, noting that it would now seek guidance from the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on the broader implications of AI training and operation concerning personal data. “The DPC hopes that the resulting opinion will enable proactive, effective, and consistent Europe-wide regulation of this area more broadly,” stated Commissioner Dale Sunderland.

This outcome represents a significant step in regulating how tech companies utilize personal data in AI systems, highlighting the growing importance of data protection in the age of artificial intelligence.

