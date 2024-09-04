Starlink Yields to Brazil’s Supreme Court, Blocks X as Legal Battle Intensifies

Elon Musk’s satellite broadband company, Starlink, announced on Tuesday that it is complying with a ruling from Brazil’s highest court to block access to the social media platform X within the country. This move came just one day after Starlink informed Brazil’s telecommunications regulator that it would not adhere to the order. According to Reuters, this development marks the latest escalation in a growing conflict between Musk’s companies and the Brazilian judiciary.

The confrontation began when Alexandre de Moraes, a justice on Brazil’s Supreme Court, ordered the freezing of Starlink’s accounts. The judge suggested that these funds could potentially be used to pay fines owed by X, which is also owned by Musk. Despite denouncing the freeze as illegal, Starlink stated in a post on X that it is complying with the order to block access to the platform in Brazil, where it serves over 200,000 customers.

Brazil’s telecommunications agency, Anatel, reported on Monday that Starlink had initially informed them of its refusal to comply with Moraes’ directive. The order, which has already led to X being blocked in Brazil since last week, was upheld by a panel of Supreme Court justices. Moraes’ ruling came after the platform failed to designate a legal representative in Brazil, leading to the shutdown of its services by all telecom providers in the country.

In its statement, Starlink revealed that it has launched legal proceedings in Brazil’s Supreme Court, arguing that Moraes’ actions represent a “gross illegality” by freezing the company’s assets and hindering its ability to conduct financial transactions in the country. The company emphasized that it continues to explore all legal options, as do others who believe the judge’s orders violate Brazil’s constitution, per Reuters.

However, a court document released on Tuesday indicated that Starlink missed the deadline to file a new appeal against the asset freeze. It remains unclear what legal strategies the company will pursue to challenge the decision.

The dispute traces back to an earlier order from Moraes that required X to block accounts involved in investigations related to the spread of disinformation and hate speech. Musk has criticized this order as censorship, leading him to close X’s offices in Brazil in mid-August. Despite the office closures, the platform remained accessible until Moraes’ recent order to shut it down. Some users in Brazil have reportedly circumvented the block by using VPNs and other methods to access X.

Source: Reuters