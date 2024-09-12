Ireland Prime Minister: Apple’s €13 Billion Payment Could Fund Housing and Capital Projects

According to Reuters, an EU court ruling this week that requires Apple to pay Ireland €13 billion ($14.4 billion) in back taxes offers the government significant opportunities to tackle the country’s most pressing infrastructure, housing, and capital project challenges. Prime Minister Simon Harris highlighted these possibilities during a Thursday interview with national broadcaster RTE.

Ireland has been locked in a legal battle alongside Apple against the European Union since 2016, seeking to defend its role as a favored location for U.S. multinational corporations in Europe. However, the government has now accepted the court’s decision and the chance to utilize the funds, which have since grown to €13.8 billion in an escrow account.

Per Reuters, government ministers are expected to make decisions in the coming weeks on how to best invest the funds, which are equivalent to around half of Ireland’s annual corporate tax revenue. Prime Minister Harris suggested that the money would not simply be funneled into a new sovereign wealth fund, and instead should be used to address major national issues.

“It cannot be spent on day-to-day expenditure because you only get this money once, but there are options and opportunities as to what we can do with it,” Harris said, per Reuters. “We need to address some of the pressing infrastructural challenges, capital challenges, and housing challenges.”

Harris emphasized that Ireland faces serious constraints in areas such as housing, water, and energy, and that targeted investments in these sectors are crucial to support the country’s future development. His comments reflect the growing recognition that Ireland’s infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with rapid economic growth and increasing population pressures.

As the government considers how best to allocate the funds, Harris’ remarks indicate that the country could soon see substantial investments aimed at addressing long-standing infrastructure deficits.

