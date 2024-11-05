Ireland Secures First €3 Billion Apple Tax Payment, Boosting Exchequer Funds

Ireland’s Exchequer has received a notable boost with the arrival of the first €3 billion of the so-called “Apple Tax” payment, per the latest Exchequer Return data for October. This surge in corporate tax revenue, a key part of the total €3.6 billion collected during the month, marks the beginning of a significant inflow resulting from the European Union’s ruling on Ireland’s tax arrangements with Apple. According to a statement accompanying the fiscal report, this initial sum is part of a larger €14.1 billion that European courts mandated Ireland to collect from Apple, adding a substantial lift to the state’s financial position.

The October payment is unusual, as this month typically sees lower corporate tax collections. The recent €3 billion injection, however, underscores the scale of the Apple tax funds entering state coffers. Officials have indicated that approximately €8 billion of the total Apple sum is expected to be collected by year’s end, with the remainder arriving in 2025. The gradual release of funds from the “escrow” account, where the money has been held since the EU ruling, has been carefully managed to ensure investments are converted back to cash without significant loss in value.

This significant Apple contribution helped push corporate tax receipts up to €21.4 billion by the close of October, marking a €5.6 billion increase compared to the same period in 2022. If November collections match last year’s €6.3 billion, or potentially surpass that figure, corporate tax revenue could not only exceed VAT contributions but might also rival income tax—an extraordinary development that is, however, unlikely to be sustainable in the long term.

Read more: EU to Scrutinize Apple’s iPad OS for Compliance with New Tech Rules

Income tax, Ireland’s traditional fiscal anchor, contributed €27.6 billion by October, up by €1.9 billion year-on-year. While income tax is typically collected evenly throughout the year, November is traditionally the strongest month for corporate tax receipts, setting expectations for a further uptick in revenue by the close of 2023.

Ireland’s fiscal performance to date reflects a substantial increase in government spending. The latest report highlights total exchequer expenditure reaching €91.5 billion by the end of October, with gross voted expenditure, covering core spending initiatives, rising to €80.9 billion—an increase of €8.7 billion from last year. Non-voted expenditure, meanwhile, stood at €10.6 billion, slightly below last year’s level.

Despite this elevated spending, the state’s revenues have managed to keep pace. By the end of October, gross revenue had climbed to €92.8 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of €10.4 billion, or 12.7 percent.

Ireland’s Exchequer reported a year-to-date surplus of €1.3 billion by the end of October, although this figure is lower than earlier projections due to the introduction of a €2.2 billion cost-of-living support package, announced as part of next year’s budget. On a rolling 12-month basis, the Exchequer showed a surplus of €3.3 billion.

Finance Minister Jack Chambers has stressed the importance of prudent allocation of the Apple funds, cautioning against using this windfall for everyday spending or tax reductions. According to a recent statement, Chambers reaffirmed the government’s commitment to channel these funds into “known challenges” such as housing, energy, water, and transport infrastructure. The government aims to finalize a strategic framework for these windfall receipts, with the Minister set to seek Cabinet approval early next year.

Source: Independent