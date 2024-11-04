EU to Scrutinize Apple’s iPad OS for Compliance with New Tech Rules

The European Union’s antitrust regulators announced Monday they will begin evaluating Apple’s iPad operating system for compliance with sweeping new tech regulations aimed at curbing Big Tech’s dominance. This move follows Apple’s recent release of a compliance report for iPad OS, the operating system that powers its popular line of tablets. According to Reuters, the EU Commission had designated iPad OS as a “core platform” under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) earlier this year, recognizing it as a crucial gateway for businesses to connect with consumers.

The Digital Markets Act, which officially took effect this year, introduces stringent requirements for large tech companies operating within the EU. Among the key mandates, Apple must allow iPad users to set a default browser of their choice, permit alternative app stores to function on its OS and grant third-party accessories like headphones and styluses greater access to system functionalities. Failing to meet DMA standards could result in substantial fines of up to 10% of a company’s global annual revenue, underscoring the high stakes of this regulatory assessment.

Read more: Apple Overhauls EU Software to Comply with New Regulations

In a statement, the European Commission noted that it would “carefully assess whether the measures adopted for iPad OS are effective in complying with the DMA obligations.” The assessment, according to Reuters, will include feedback from various stakeholders, ensuring that Apple’s compliance efforts align with both regulatory standards and industry expectations. Apple has yet to provide any public response to the Commission’s announcement.

Apple’s compliance with the DMA will be watched closely, as the tech giant is one of several large digital platforms affected by the EU’s heightened regulatory scrutiny. The DMA marks one of the most ambitious regulatory overhauls targeting Big Tech, seeking to promote fair competition and reduce the gatekeeping power of major online platforms.

The assessment of Apple’s compliance report for iPad OS reflects the European Commission’s commitment to rigorous enforcement of the DMA’s provisions. Should the Commission determine that Apple’s measures are insufficient, the company could face directives to further modify its practices within the EU.

Source: Reuters