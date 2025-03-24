Italian Competition Authority Probes Alleged Antitrust Violations in Rail Sector

Italy’s Competition Authority has initiated an investigation into Rete Ferroviaria Italiana S.p.A. (RFI) and its parent company, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane S.p.A. (FS), over alleged abuse of a dominant market position. The probe aims to determine whether the companies have engaged in anti-competitive practices that have impeded access to the high-speed passenger transport market by new entrant SNCF Voyages Italia S.r.l.

According to a statement from the Authority, access to Italy’s national railway infrastructure and, consequently, the entry of SNCF Voyages Italia into the high-speed passenger market appear to have been slowed down, and in certain cases, actively hindered. Italy’s Authority alleges that RFI implemented an exclusionary strategy by adopting various practices concerning the allocation of infrastructure capacity, which may have resulted in unfair limitations for new market competitors.

Per a statement released by the Authority, its officials, in collaboration with the Special Antitrust Unit of Italy’s Financial Police (Guardia di Finanza), conducted inspections at the premises of RFI, FS, Trenitalia S.p.A., and Italo – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori S.p.A. These companies were deemed to hold documents pertinent to the ongoing investigation.

Related: Italy’s Antitrust Regulator Investigates State Railway Operators for Market Abuse

The case centers on potential violations of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which prohibits the abuse of a dominant position that may distort competition within the internal market. If the allegations are substantiated, the companies under investigation could face regulatory action and possible penalties.

The investigation marks a significant development in Italy’s rail sector, where increased competition has been a focal point for regulatory bodies seeking to ensure fair market conditions.

Source: AGCM