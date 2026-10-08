Italy Targets Microsoft Gaming Units Over Virtual Currency Practices
Italy’s competition watchdog is leading a European investigation into Microsoft-owned video game businesses, including Activision Blizzard, amid concerns that virtual currencies used for digital purchases may prevent consumers from understanding how much they are spending.
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