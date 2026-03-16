Jane Fonda Wears ‘Block the Merger’ Pin to Protest Paramount–Warner Bros. Deal

Jane Fonda used the spotlight of Hollywood’s biggest night to make a political and industry statement.

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The 88-year-old actress and longtime activist attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 15 wearing a pin that read “Block the Merger,” drawing attention to Paramount’s attempt to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. According to USA Today, Fonda wore the protest button on a floor-length sequined gown and paired the look with a large jeweled floral necklace, ensuring the message was clearly visible as she arrived at the high-profile event.

Fonda later explained that the pin was meant to highlight her concerns about consolidation in the entertainment industry. Speaking on the red carpet, she criticized the growing power of large media conglomerates and the potential consequences for workers.

“We have to try. The mergers are going to be bad for workers. A lot of people are going to lose their jobs,” Fonda told Variety. “We’re going to have higher prices. We’re going to have political control of what we do. That’s why Hegseth said, ‘CNN can’t come soon enough’ to be under the control of Paramount.”

Her protest comes as Paramount pushes forward with a massive bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal that would bring major brands such as HBO, HBO Max and numerous cable networks under the same corporate umbrella. According to USA Today, the effort follows a tense bidding battle that initially appeared to favor Netflix.

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Netflix had reportedly offered about $27.75 per share for Warner Bros. Discovery assets, a deal valued around $72 billion. Paramount later surpassed that proposal with a cash offer of $31 per share. According to USA Today, Paramount also included $45.7 billion in equity financing that is personally backed by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, father of Paramount CEO David Ellison. The combined proposal pushes the potential deal value to roughly $110 billion.

Read more: FCC Chair Signals Quick Approval Likely for Paramount’s Warner Bros. Discovery Bid

The scale of the proposed merger has raised concerns across the industry. According to USA Today, analysts and insiders warn that combining two large media companies could lead to job losses as executives attempt to reduce debt and streamline overlapping operations.

Thousands of employees across both companies could face uncertainty if the deal proceeds. Cost-cutting measures and restructuring are common following mergers of this magnitude, particularly when companies are attempting to manage large financial obligations.

Even with the aggressive offer on the table, the transaction is far from guaranteed. According to USA Today, any deal of this size would require approval from U.S. regulators and authorities in other countries before it can move forward.

Still, some observers expect the merger could receive approval in the United States. According to USA Today, Larry Ellison—one of the wealthiest people in the world—has close ties to the Trump administration, which could influence how regulators approach the proposal.

For Fonda, however, the concern is less about the financial stakes and more about the impact on workers and the industry itself. By wearing the “Block the Merger” pin during one of Hollywood’s most watched events, she used the moment to draw attention to a debate that could reshape the entertainment business.

Source: USA Today