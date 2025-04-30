JetBlue and United Airlines Explore Strategic Partnership Following Collapse of NEA

JetBlue Airways is in talks with United Airlines over a potential partnership aimed at boosting customer connectivity and frequent-flyer benefits, according to multiple industry sources cited by Reuters. The move comes as JetBlue seeks new strategic alliances following the court-ordered dissolution of its previous collaboration with American Airlines.

The earlier arrangement, known as the Northeast Alliance (NEA), was blocked by a federal judge in 2023 on antitrust grounds, forcing JetBlue to reconsider its network strategy. Per Reuters, the discussions with United mark a significant shift in direction, with sources close to the matter emphasizing that the envisioned partnership would be structurally different from the NEA.

Rather than aligning flight schedules or coordinating fares — key elements that drew regulatory scrutiny in the NEA — the proposed JetBlue-United arrangement would instead focus on customer perks such as expanded route options and the ability to earn and redeem loyalty miles across both carriers. However, sources cautioned that the negotiations are ongoing and subject to change.

Related: American Airlines Sues JetBlue After Failed Partnership Talks

JetBlue President Marty St. George hinted at the development during a conference call Tuesday, without naming United. He told investors the airline was in discussions with a domestic carrier that has a more extensive route network, and that a formal announcement could come within the current quarter. JetBlue declined further comment, referring back to St. George’s remarks, according to Reuters.

United Airlines, based in Chicago, responded to inquiries by stating it does not comment on industry speculation.

JetBlue has faced financial headwinds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, managing to turn a profit in only two of its last nine quarters. As it continues efforts to return to consistent profitability, strategic partnerships are increasingly seen as a way to extend its reach without triggering regulatory backlash.

Source: Reuters