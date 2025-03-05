Judge Rejects Musk’s Bid to Halt OpenAI’s For-Profit Shift

A federal judge has ruled against Elon Musk’s request for a court order preventing OpenAI from converting into a for-profit entity, though she signaled a willingness to fast-track a trial on the matter, according to Reuters.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued her decision late Tuesday, stating that Musk failed to demonstrate a “likelihood of success on the merits” in his bid for a preliminary injunction. However, per Reuters, she acknowledged the case’s significance and suggested a trial could take place as early as this fall. She emphasized the “public interest at stake and potential for harm if a conversion contrary to law occurred.”

Musk, an early backer of OpenAI, has been embroiled in a legal battle with the company and its CEO, Sam Altman, for over a year. According to Reuters, the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive alleges that OpenAI has strayed from its original nonprofit mission, thereby breaching its founding agreements.

The dispute escalated late last year when Musk expanded his lawsuit to include Microsoft as a defendant and sought a court order to halt OpenAI’s transition to a for-profit structure. Additionally, Musk introduced his AI venture, xAI, as a plaintiff, arguing that OpenAI’s actions were restricting fair competition in the AI sector.

In a further development, Musk and a group of investors recently made an unsolicited $97.4 billion bid to acquire a controlling interest in OpenAI’s nonprofit arm. Judge Rogers noted that this offer undermined Musk’s assertion of “irreparable harm,” per Reuters.

Source: Reuters