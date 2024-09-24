Justice Department Sues Visa for Allegedly Stifling Rivals and Inflating Fees

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against Visa, accusing the payment giant of engaging in anticompetitive practices to maintain its dominance in the debit card market. According to Reuters, the lawsuit claims Visa suppressed competition by threatening merchants with high transaction fees and offering financial incentives to potential rivals to stay out of the market. The legal action is part of the Biden administration’s broader efforts to address rising consumer prices, which have become a key issue in the upcoming presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Visa currently processes over 60% of all debit transactions in the United States, generating around $7 billion annually from fees charged when transactions are routed through its network. The DOJ alleges that Visa protects its market share through agreements with card issuers, merchants, and competitors, stifling competition and driving up costs for consumers.

“Visa’s unlawful conduct affects not just the price of one thing, but the price of nearly everything,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland stated in a release. According to Reuters, Garland emphasized that the costs associated with payment networks, often passed on by merchants and banks, ultimately burden consumers.

The DOJ’s antitrust division began investigating Visa’s debit card practices in 2021, the same year it blocked the company’s attempted acquisition of fintech firm Plaid. According to Reuters, the current lawsuit seeks a court order that would restore competition in debit payment processing for both online and in-store transactions. Visa’s alleged anticompetitive conduct reportedly dates back to 2012, when reforms required card issuers to support unaffiliated payment networks, allowing new companies to enter the market.

Read more: Mastercard to Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Recorded Future for $2.65 Billion

The legal challenge comes amid heightened scrutiny of major payment networks. Visa’s main competitor, Mastercard, is also facing a Justice Department investigation related to similar issues in the debit card space, Reuters reported. Both companies have a long history of legal battles over their dominance in the market, including a major settlement in 2019 where Visa and Mastercard agreed to pay $5.6 billion to U.S. merchants as part of a class action lawsuit accusing them of anticompetitive practices.

In addition to the current lawsuit, Visa has already set aside $1.6 billion for potential settlements in other U.S. cases concerning interchange fees. A separate legal case in Brooklyn recently saw a federal judge reject a settlement proposal that would have reduced swipe fees by $30 billion over five years. That proposal would have also forced Visa and Mastercard to lift restrictions preventing merchants from charging customers extra fees for using credit cards, according to Reuters.

This lawsuit represents another major step by the DOJ to rein in the power of dominant players in the payments industry and restore fair competition in the market. It is also part of a broader push by the Biden administration to address concerns over rising costs for consumers, particularly in areas where monopolistic behavior is suspected of inflating prices.

Source: Reuters