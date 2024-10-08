Kirkland & Ellis Strengthens Antitrust Practice with New Partner from FTC

Kirkland & Ellis has announced the addition of Stephen Mohr, a prominent former official from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), to its Washington D.C. office, marking a move to enhance its antitrust capabilities. Mohr’s recruitment is part of a broader trend among major law firms bolstering their antitrust teams amid an uptick in merger scrutiny by U.S. regulators.

According to a statement from the firm, Mohr brings 14 years of experience from the FTC, where he most recently served as the assistant director of the Bureau of Competition. In this role, he was responsible for leading the Mergers I Division, overseeing merger investigations and litigation across a range of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, healthcare advertising, defense, aviation and consumer goods.

Mohr’s hiring comes at a time when law firms are increasingly focused on strengthening their antitrust practices in response to heightened merger challenges pursued by the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice. “Steve joins Kirkland at a pivotal time as our clients navigate an increasingly nuanced landscape of antitrust review on transactions,” noted Matt Reilly, an antitrust partner at Kirkland. “Continuing to expand our team with exceptional lawyers like Steve ensures we are primed to meet our clients’ changing needs with our full-service antitrust offering.”

This strategic expansion follows a series of similar moves within the legal industry. In September, Weil Gotshal & Manges brought on Mark Seidman, another FTC veteran who previously led its Mergers IV Division. Earlier, in June, Milbank recruited James Weingarten, the former chief trial counsel for the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. Other law firms, including Skadden, Foley & Lardner, Cleary Gottlieb, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher have also recently added significant antitrust talent in Washington DC.

Kirkland’s commitment to expanding its antitrust team is further highlighted by its earlier hire of Norman Armstrong Jr., who co-led King & Spalding’s global antitrust practice, and Daniel Zach, a former FTC assistant director, from Cravath Swaine & Moore.

Source: Global Legal Post