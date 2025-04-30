Latham & Watkins Expands German Antitrust Practice

Latham & Watkins LLP has announced a significant expansion of its Antitrust & Competition Practice with the addition of Dr. Tilman Kuhn as a partner in its Düsseldorf office. The move bolsters the firm’s Litigation & Trial Department and reflects its commitment to enhancing its global capabilities in complex antitrust matters.

Dr. Kuhn, recognized as one of Germany’s preeminent antitrust attorneys, brings a wealth of international experience and legal expertise to the role. His practice spans a broad spectrum of competition issues, including cartel investigations, merger control, foreign direct investment (FDI) reviews, and antitrust litigation. According to a statement from the firm, his work covers several key industries such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, automotive, consumer goods, and technology.

Per a statement from Latham & Watkins, Dr. Kuhn’s appointment aligns with the firm’s strategic goals of reinforcing its position as a global leader in antitrust law. The firm has consistently received high praise for its antitrust work, including a top-two global ranking across all major categories—merger control, cartel, non-cartel, and litigation—by the Global Competition Review (GCR). Latham also marked its 17th year in the publication’s “Global Elite” list, underscoring its long-standing excellence in the field.

Dr. Kuhn joins the firm from White & Case and holds an LLM from the University of Amsterdam and a doctorate in law from the University of Cologne. According to a statement, his new role will see him advising clients on complex cross-border matters while contributing to the continued development of Latham’s international competition law platform.

This strategic hire further strengthens Latham’s presence in Germany and across Europe. The firm’s leadership expressed confidence that Dr. Kuhn’s addition would enhance both the breadth and depth of its antitrust offerings. His reputation for delivering practical, commercially-minded legal counsel is expected to resonate strongly with clients navigating increasingly intricate regulatory environments.

Source: PNR Asia