Leading AI Execs Call for U.S.-led Coalition to Set AI Rules and Standards

The heads of Anthropic, OpenAI and Google DeepMind on Wednesday called for a U.S.-led coalition to establish rules and standards around artificial intelligence. Speaking at a closed-door lunch on the final day of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains in France, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei told the gathered heads of state that areas of international cooperation should include structured access to frontier models, and trade of chips and critical components and exclude China, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC. Amodei added that countries should cooperate to address the risk of AI in cyber, bioterrorism and areas of intelligence, according to the source.