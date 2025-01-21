Lina Khan to Step Down as FTC Chair in the Coming Weeks

Lina Khan, a prominent advocate for stricter antitrust enforcement, will step down from her position as chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the coming weeks, according to a memo she shared with her staff. Khan, who was appointed to lead the agency under President Joe Biden, was known for challenging major corporate mergers and reshaping the landscape of consumer protection and antitrust enforcement, per Reuters.

During her tenure, Khan led the FTC in several high-profile cases, targeting corporate giants in both the technology and retail sectors. The agency filed lawsuits against Amazon and opened an investigation into Microsoft under her leadership. According to Reuters, her efforts also included blocking high-value mergers such as Kroger’s $25 billion acquisition of rival grocery chain Albertsons and an $8.5 billion deal between handbag manufacturers Tapestry and Capri.

Khan first gained widespread attention in 2017 with a paper that argued Amazon had leveraged monopolistic practices by slashing competitor prices and exploiting consumer data. She critiqued the prevailing legal framework, established in the 1970s, which primarily focused on consumer prices as the benchmark for antitrust violations. According to Reuters, this stance helped ignite broader efforts to scrutinize Big Tech companies.

Under her leadership, the FTC took an assertive stance on corporate consolidation and monopolistic behavior, continuing a trend that began during the Trump administration, which saw lawsuits filed against tech giants Google and Facebook (now Meta Platforms).

Khan’s departure coincides with a shift in the FTC’s leadership structure. Republican Commissioner Andrew Ferguson assumed the chair role on Monday. With Khan’s exit, the FTC will temporarily operate with an even split of two Republican and two Democratic commissioners. However, this balance is expected to change once Mark Meador, a pro-enforcement nominee put forward by former President Trump, is confirmed by the Senate. Meador, a former attorney for the FTC and Department of Justice, is expected to strengthen Republican control of the commission.

As the youngest chair in the FTC’s history, Khan leaves behind a notable legacy of challenging powerful corporations and pushing the boundaries of traditional antitrust law.

