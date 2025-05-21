Live Nation Taps Trump Ally Richard Grenell Amid DOJ Lawsuit

Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster and a dominant force in the global concert industry, has appointed Richard Grenell to its board of directors as the company navigates an escalating legal battle with the Department of Justice (DOJ), according to The Hill.

Grenell, a former U.S. ambassador and a key figure in both Trump administrations, joins the board at a time when Live Nation faces mounting scrutiny from federal and state authorities over its grip on the live events market. The DOJ, supported by 30 state attorneys general, filed a lawsuit last year accusing the entertainment giant of using its market position to stifle competition and inflate prices for concertgoers, per The Hill.

Announcing the appointment, Live Nation board chair Randall Mays stated, “We are pleased to welcome Ric to our Board. His background will bring a valuable perspective as Live Nation continues to contribute to a growing live music industry around the globe.” The statement emphasized Grenell’s diplomatic and strategic credentials as assets for the company’s international operations.

Critics, however, argue the timing of the move is politically motivated. Some believe Live Nation is attempting to curry favor with allies of former President Donald Trump as the antitrust case intensifies. “Ticketmaster just put Trump advisor Richard Grenell on its board of directors to get out from under the Antitrust Division’s lawsuit against the company,” Matt Stoller of the American Economic Liberties Project (AELP) wrote on social media. The AELP has long pushed for a breakup of the 2010 merger that united Live Nation and Ticketmaster, citing its harmful effects on consumers and competition.

The Justice Department’s lawsuit, initiated during Merrick Garland’s tenure as attorney general, alleges that Live Nation’s business practices have not only driven up ticket prices for U.S. fans compared to international markets but also created barriers for emerging artists and independent promoters.

Grenell, who also assumed the role of president at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts earlier this year, is currently listed as a “special envoy of special missions.” His growing portfolio in the arts and public affairs underscores his increasing presence in both cultural and political arenas.

Source: The Hill