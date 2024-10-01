Malaysia Announces National Cloud Policy and AI Regulations

Malaysia is set to launch a national cloud policy and introduce regulations aimed at fostering the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters. This move comes as the country experiences a surge in investments from global tech companies, which are eager to build key infrastructure to meet the growing demand for cloud computing and AI services.

The new national cloud policy will focus on four critical areas: enhancing public service innovation and efficiency, driving economic competitiveness, ensuring data security and user trust, and promoting digital inclusivity among its citizens. According to Reuters, Anwar highlighted the importance of these initiatives during a ceremony marking the groundbreaking of Google’s new $2 billion data center and cloud region in Malaysia.

Anwar also revealed plans to establish a national AI office, which will be responsible for coordinating AI initiatives, including the completion of a five-year technology action plan and the development of a regulatory framework. The framework, expected to be completed within the next year, will aim to encourage the ethical and sustainable adoption of AI across the country.

“We aim to position Malaysia as a hub for generative artificial intelligence, and investments from tech partners will be critical in building a robust and secure digital infrastructure,” the Prime Minister said at the event, per Reuters. Google’s latest investments in the country are expected to play a key role in this effort, as the tech giant expands its presence in the region.

Google recently announced a partnership with a local Malaysian tech company to provide sovereign cloud services, which will support the nation’s digital infrastructure. The company’s $2 billion investment in Malaysia is projected to create 26,500 jobs and contribute more than $3 billion to the economy by 2030. Ruth Porat, Google’s President and Chief Investment Officer, noted that the investments are designed to ensure high performance and reliability, catering to the increasing demand for cloud and AI services throughout the country.

Digital investments have significantly bolstered Malaysia’s economy this year, with the country outperforming market expectations in the last two quarters. The ringgit, Malaysia’s currency, has emerged as one of the strongest performers in Asia as a result of this economic momentum, Reuters reports.

Google’s expansion into Malaysia is part of a broader push by global tech firms to solidify their presence in Southeast Asia, a region with a youthful, tech-savvy population of around 670 million people. On Monday, the company announced a separate $1 billion investment in Thailand to develop a data center and cloud region, further underscoring the growing demand for cloud services and AI adoption across the region.

Source: Reuters