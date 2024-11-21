Matt Gaetz Withdraws from Consideration for US Attorney General Amid Controversy

Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz announced Thursday that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney general. The decision comes after his controversial nomination reignited focus on past allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Gaetz thanked senators for their “thoughtful feedback” following recent meetings. He expressed appreciation for the support he received but acknowledged the growing distraction his confirmation had become.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said, referencing the team preparing for Trump’s next administration. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle,” he added, explaining his decision to step aside from the nomination.

Gaetz’s nomination had drawn attention due to prior investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct, including claims that he had engaged in improper behavior in 2017 when the accuser was a minor. The Department of Justice and the House Ethics Committee had previously looked into these claims.

The withdrawal came shortly after CNN reported that a woman had accused Gaetz of sexual encounters in 2017 when she was 17 years old, prompting the ethics panel’s investigation. Gaetz has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, including the allegations involving an underage individual.

Trump, responding later on Truth Social, praised Gaetz’s decision. “He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect,” Trump wrote.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump transition team, affirmed the President-elect’s commitment to selecting an attorney general who would “strongly defend the Constitution and end the weaponization of our justice system,” according to Reuters.

This marks the end of Gaetz’s bid for the role, with the focus now turning to Trump’s search for a suitable candidate to head the Department of Justice.

Source: Reuters