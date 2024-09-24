Meta, Ericsson Lead Industry Push for Cohesive AI Rules in Europe

In an open letter coordinated by Meta and endorsed by Ericsson, SAP, Spotify, and 56 other companies, leading tech firms have called on the European Union (EU) to create a more cohesive and efficient regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI). The letter, which appeared as an advertisement in the Financial Times, warns that fragmented and sluggish regulation could cause Europe to fall behind in the AI race, potentially jeopardizing its competitiveness on the global stage.

According to Telecom.com, the letter highlights the need for Europe to catch up in seizing the opportunities that AI presents. The signatories argue that excessive bureaucracy and slow decision making are hampering Europe’s ability to innovate. “Europe has become less competitive and less innovative compared to other regions,” the letter states, warning that the region risks falling even further behind due to inconsistent regulations on AI development.

One key concern raised in the letter is the handling of “open” AI models, which are available for anyone to use, modify and build upon. These open models, according to the signatories, present an enormous opportunity for Europe by enabling organizations to fine-tune models within their own borders, strengthening digital sovereignty and creating economic benefits without the need to send data outside the region. Per Telecom.com, the letter stresses that such open models are critical for ensuring that Europe does not miss out on the advantages AI offers across sectors.

Related: Meta Platforms May Face Major Fines Over Classified Ads Allegations

Another area of concern is the development of “multimodal” AI models, which can process and interpret information from various formats such as text, images and speech. These advanced models represent the next significant leap in AI, capable of vastly improving productivity and scientific research. The letter compares the leap from text-only models to multimodal models as akin to the difference between operating with one sense versus five. By harnessing these frontier AI technologies, Europe could add hundreds of billions of euros to its economy.

However, the letter also underscores the uncertainty around data use, which remains a significant barrier. The European Data Protection Authorities’ stance on what data can be used to train AI models has created ambiguity. This could hinder large language models (LLMs) from being trained on Europe-specific data, leaving the continent at a disadvantage. “We need harmonized, consistent, quick and clear decisions under EU data regulations,” the letter argues, stressing that European data should be fully utilized in AI development to ensure benefits for European citizens.

The companies behind the letter urge the EU to adopt clear and swift regulatory actions that enable innovation while ensuring necessary consumer protections. As Telecom.com points out, this plea highlights the challenge of balancing consumer rights with the need for commercial progress in AI. European authorities, particularly the European Commission, have been criticized for being overly restrictive and for delaying key decisions, which the letter suggests could further hinder the region’s ability to lead in AI development.

As new European commissioners take office, there is hope that regulatory bodies will be more open to fostering innovation and less focused on imposing excessive controls on the private sector. According to Telecom.com, the timing of the letter, immediately following the appointment of these new officials, appears to be a strategic move to increase pressure on the EU to take decisive action.

Source: Telecom.com