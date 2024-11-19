Meta to Challenge India’s Data-Sharing Restrictions on WhatsApp

Meta Platforms announced on Tuesday its intention to contest an order from India’s Competition Commission (CCI) that restricts data-sharing between WhatsApp and other Meta applications for the next five years. The order, issued on Monday, includes a $25.4 million fine against Meta, alleging antitrust violations tied to changes made in WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy.

According to Reuters, the CCI’s directive prohibits WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta-owned platforms for advertising purposes, citing concerns over potential misuse of personal information. Meta, however, expressed firm opposition to the decision, asserting its plans to seek legal recourse. The social media giant defended the 2021 privacy policy update, maintaining that it did not alter the privacy protections of users’ personal messages.

Related: India’s Watchdog Bans WhatsApp Data Sharing for Five Years, Fines Meta $25.4M

A Meta spokesperson clarified the company’s stance, explaining that the update had not impacted the privacy of personal conversations on WhatsApp. “We also ensured no one would have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of the WhatsApp service because of this update,” the spokesperson stated, as per Reuters.

The CCI’s scrutiny of Meta comes amid heightened regulatory pressures on digital privacy and antitrust concerns globally. This recent move aligns with India’s ongoing efforts to regulate large tech companies and address issues around user data management and competition. Meta’s response underscores its commitment to defending its data practices and ensuring continued service availability for WhatsApp users despite regulatory challenges.

Source: Reuters